JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Close to practicing again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is close to returning to practice, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Smith-Schuster has missed three consecutive games due to the hamstring injury that he suffered Sunday, Oct. 20 at San Francisco. Considering an IR stint would have required at least four games out of commission, perhaps Reid and the Chiefs anticipate Smith-Schuster returning to action Sunday in Buffalo, but ultimately getting back on the field this week will be the first step in that endeavor.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
