JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Limited in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 2:13pm

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said Smith-Schuster has a "good chance" to play Sunday at Buffalo. The wideout hadn't practiced or played since Week 7 prior to his limited participation Wednesday. Smith-Schuster may not play significant snaps in Week 11 even if he has full clearance from a health standpoint, as the Chiefs now have DeAndre Hopkins working as their top possession receiver.

