JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Smith-Schuster (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Schuster is still nursing the knee injury he suffered early in training camp. The wide receiver has no clear return timeline, meaning Odell Beckham and Isaiah Hodgins will likely see a higher share of snaps throughout the preseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
New York Giants
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