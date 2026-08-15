JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Not playing Saturday
Smith-Schuster (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Smith-Schuster is still nursing the knee injury he suffered early in training camp. The wide receiver has no clear return timeline, meaning Odell Beckham and Isaiah Hodgins will likely see a higher share of snaps throughout the preseason.
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