JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster has missed two games and hasn't practiced in any fashion since being forced out of the Chiefs' Week 7 with over the 49ers on Oct. 20 after aggravating a right hamstring injury. The wideout was a popular waiver-wire pickup after turning in a 7-130-0 receiving line on eight targets in a Week 5 win over the Saints, but his opportunities to build on the big game have been stymied by the injury. Even if Smith-Schuster is able to demonstrate enough progress this week to suit up Sunday against the Broncos, he'll likely find himself as more of a secondary option in the passing game with the Chiefs having since acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans to complement tight end Travis Kelce.