JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Remains sidelined Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster didn't practice Wednesday either, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos. If he sits out a third consecutive contest this weekend, DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson would continue to lead the Chiefs wide receiver corps in Week 10.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
