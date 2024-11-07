JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Remains sidelined Thursday
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster didn't practice Wednesday either, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos. If he sits out a third consecutive contest this weekend, DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson would continue to lead the Chiefs wide receiver corps in Week 10.
