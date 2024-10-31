Fantasy Football
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, didn't practice ahead of that contest, and his continued absence from Thursday's session clouds his status for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. If Smith-Schuster remains sidelined in Week 9, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson would be in line to lead the Chiefs' WR corps versus Tampa Bay.

