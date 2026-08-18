JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Will be released by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 4:23pm

The Giants are expected to release Smith-Schuster (knee), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The impending signing of veteran RB Najee Harris necessitates a corresponding transaction, and Smith-Schuster's roster spot appears to be in danger. Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a knee injury for nearly two weeks that sidelined him for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, so it remains to be seen if New York will cut him with some sort of injury designation.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster See More
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Wide Receiver Tiers
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Wide Receiver Tiers
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
29 days ago
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
NFL
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
Author Image
John McKechnie
34 days ago
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
NFL
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?
Author Image
John McKechnie
49 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns
Author Image
John McKechnie
53 days ago
Best Ball ADP Comparison Tool: What's Changed This Summer
NFL
Best Ball ADP Comparison Tool: What's Changed This Summer
Author Image
John McKechnie
67 days ago