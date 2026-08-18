JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Will be released by Giants
The Giants are expected to release Smith-Schuster (knee), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The impending signing of veteran RB Najee Harris necessitates a corresponding transaction, and Smith-Schuster's roster spot appears to be in danger. Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a knee injury for nearly two weeks that sidelined him for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, so it remains to be seen if New York will cut him with some sort of injury designation.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Free Agent
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