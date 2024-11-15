JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Likely to return Sunday

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) likely will be available Sunday in Buffalo, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster finally logged a full practice Thursday for the first time since he injured his hamstring Sunday, Oct. 20 at San Francisco. Reid also told Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com on Friday the Smith-Schuster had a good week, so the veteran wide receiver seems poised to put an end to a three-game absence.