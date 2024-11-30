JuJu Smith-Schuster News: One grab versus Raiders
Smith-Schuster hauled in his only target for 10 yards during Friday's 19-17 victory versus Las Vegas.
Smith-Schuster finished third among wideouts in terms of snaps behind just Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins, but he didn't do a ton with them, commanding just one target. He's totaled just four targets in the three weeks since returning from a hamstring injury, and there's little to suggest his involvement will grow, barring injuries at the wide receiver position.
