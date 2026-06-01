JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Signing with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Giants are slated to sign Smith-Schuster, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Along with Smith-Schuster, the Giants are in line to add Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios, adding depth to a WR corps that's led by Malik Nabers (knee), when healthy. In 17 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2025, Smith-Schuster put up a 33/345/1 receiving line on 45 targets, and with New York, the 29-year-old will have an opportunity to compete with Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, Malachi Fields, Isaiah Hodgins and Odell Beckham for targets that don't go Nabers' way.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
New York Giants
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