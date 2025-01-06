Julian Blackmon Injury: Tending to torn right labrum
Blackmon will need surgery to address the ruptured right labrum he sustained in Week 1 versus the Texans, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Blackmon played 16 games this season despite suffering the injury during Indianapolis' opener. There's no concrete timetable for his return at this point. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming offseason.
