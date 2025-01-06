Fantasy Football
Julian Blackmon headshot

Julian Blackmon Injury: Tending to torn right labrum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Blackmon will need surgery to address the ruptured right labrum he sustained in Week 1 versus the Texans, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Blackmon played 16 games this season despite suffering the injury during Indianapolis' opener. There's no concrete timetable for his return at this point. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming offseason.

Julian Blackmon
Indianapolis Colts
