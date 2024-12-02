Julian Blackmon News: Gets second interception of season
Blackmon recorded five tackles (five solo) and an interception during Sunday's 25-24 win at New England.
Blackmon's interception came in the red zone late in the third quarter to preserve a 17-16 Colts lead. He's locked into an every-down role at safety, keeping him on the IDP radar in some formats for the fantasy playoffs after Indianapolis' bye in Week 14.
