Blackmon recorded nine total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins.

Blackmon finished with his highest tackle total since Week 1, finishing third on the team in stops behind Grant Stuard and Zaire Franklin. The safety has now compiled 41 total tackles (29 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed over six games in 2024.