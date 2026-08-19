Julian Hicks News: Let go by Seattle

The Seahawks waived Hicks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Hicks signed with the Seahawks on Monday, making his stint in Seattle a short one. The wide receiver was likely waived to make room for Trevon Diggs on the roster, whom the team signed in a corresponding move. Hicks will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any team.