Julian Hicks headshot

Julian Hicks News: Let go by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Seahawks waived Hicks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Hicks signed with the Seahawks on Monday, making his stint in Seattle a short one. The wide receiver was likely waived to make room for Trevon Diggs on the roster, whom the team signed in a corresponding move. Hicks will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any team.

Julian Hicks
 Free Agent
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