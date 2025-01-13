Julian Hicks News: Signs futures deal with Packers

Hicks signed a reserve/future contract with Green Bay on Monday.

Hicks signed with the Packers in early May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Albany. He spent the entire 2024 season on Green Bay's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Hicks will have the opportunity to develop his skillset over the offseason and attempt to earn a spot on the active roster for the 2025 campaign.