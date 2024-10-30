Julian Hill Injury: DNP on Wednesday
Hill (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Campbell product sustained a shoulder injury in Miami's Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, so it's no surprise he's missing Wednesday's practice. Hill will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in Week 9, when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo.
