Julian Hill headshot

Julian Hill Injury: DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Hill (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Campbell product sustained a shoulder injury in Miami's Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, so it's no surprise he's missing Wednesday's practice. Hill will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in Week 9, when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo.

Julian Hill
Miami Dolphins
