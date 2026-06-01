Julian Hill Injury: Lands on IR

The Patriots placed Hill (undisclosed) on IR on Monday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Hill joined the Patriots back in March on a three-year deal, but an unspecified injury will now sideline the tight end for the season. For now, Eli Raridon, CJ Dippre and Tanner Arkin are in the mix behind top TE Hunter Henry, but there's a solid chance the team will bring in added depth at the position in the wake of Hill's injury.