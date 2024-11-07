Julian Hill Injury: Limited participant Thursday

Hill (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Cardinals. He was unable to practice all of last week and was sidelined for this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Bills, so Hill's ability to return to practice Thursday is a sign he's making progress through his injury. His practice participation over the next two days will provide more clarity on his status for Monday's game against the Rams. In the two games following the Dolphins' Week 6 bye, Hill logged four catches (on five targets) for 15 yards, with two of those targets occurring in the end zone.