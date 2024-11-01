Julian Hill Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Hill (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was unable to practice all week after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. His next opportunity to see the field will come in Week 10, when the Dolphins play the Rams on Monday night. Expect Durham Smythe to serve as Miami's No. 2 tight end behind Jonnu Smith in Hill's stead Sunday.