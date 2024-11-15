Fantasy Football
Julian Hill headshot

Julian Hill News: Good to go vs. Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Hill (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was limited in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to practice without restrictions Friday and will be good to go for Week 11. Hill has mostly been utilized as an extra blocker while serving as the Dolphins' No. 2 tight end Sunday behind starter Jonnu Smith.

Julian Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
