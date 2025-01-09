Julian Hill News: Improves in Year 2
Hill secured 12 of 19 targets for 100 yards across 16 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.
Hill managed to improve upon his rookie year receiving line of 6-48-0 (on nine targets) despite being held without a catch in Miami's final four games of the regular season. He'll work to continue his development during the 2025 campaign, the final year of his contract with the team.
