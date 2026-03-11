Julian Hill News: Leaves Miami for division rival

Hill agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year contract with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hill fits with New England as a depth option and blocker behind starting tight end Hunter Henry, a role opened up by the departure of Austin Hooper to Atlanta. Regardless of the change of scenery, Hill's realistic realm of outcomes for 2026 likely doesn't include attaining fantasy relevance, as across 14 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025 he managed only 150 receiving yards (a career high). That said, at 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, Hill could emerge as an option for quarterback Drake Maye in the red zone.