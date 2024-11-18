Julian Hill News: Makes pair of catches Sunday

Hill caught two of his three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-19 win versus the Raiders.

While it was a fine game for him, the difference in role between Hill and teammate Jonnu Smith could not have been more clear in Week 11, with the latter playing 52 offensive snaps to Hill's 36 and drawing eight targets to Hill's three. As long as Smith remains available, Hill's path to fantasy relevance is basically nonexistent.