Julian Love headshot

Julian Love Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Love (knee) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love compiled nine total tackles (four solo) and an interception in the team's 34-14 win over Atlanta in Week 7, picking up an apparent knee injury in the process. Considering the safety was able to play the whole game against the Falcons, his injury is likely minor. Love will have two more chances to increase his workload at practice before Sunday's matchup with the Bills.

Julian Love
Seattle Seahawks
