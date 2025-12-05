Love managed to practice in some capacity all three days this week in anticipation of Sunday's contest. The safety picked up the hamstring injury after the Seahawks' Week 2 victory over the Steelers and battled the issue for over a month before finally being assigned to injured reserve Nov. 1. It is unclear how the seventh-year veteran will be utilized in his return to the lineup. Love may reclaim his starting free safety role from Ty Okada, may just share snaps due to a snap count, or may start or share snaps at another position, such as slot cornerback.