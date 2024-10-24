Julian Love News: Full practice participant Thursday

Love (knee/quadriceps) was a full practice participant during Thursday's session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Love was limited during Wednesday's session, but he appears past his nagging knee and quadriceps injuries ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. The 2019 fourth-round pick has registered 55 tackles (39 solo), four pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble through the first seven games of the regular season.