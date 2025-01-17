Julian Love News: Hits 100-tackle mark again

Love recorded 109 tackles (79 solo), 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles across 17 games during the 2024 season.

Love has now stacked up at least 100 tackles in three straight season and 10 pass breakups in two straight seasons. The 2019 fourth-round pick signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks last summer, locking him in through 2027. Love will start at free safety again in 2025 as the Seahawks aim to get back into the playoffs.