Julian Love News: Leads team in tackles Week 6

Love posted 10 tackles (seven solo) and a defensed pass Thursday in a loss to San Francisco.

Love led the Seahawks in stops in the loss and notched his third double-digit tackle tally through six games this season. The Notre Dame alum has racked up 46 stops on the campaign, putting him on pace to challenge his career-best mark of 124 tackles, which he set with the Giants in 2022. Love also has three defensed passes, including an interception, along with a forced fumble this year.