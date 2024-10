Love recorded nine tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Falcons.

Love is tied for the team lead with 55 total tackles through seven games, and his 39 solo stops are the distant leader in the category. The 26-year-old safety has also added two interceptions and a forced fumble as he continues to live up to the three-year, $36 million contract he signed this offseason.