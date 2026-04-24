Julian Neal News: Selected by Seahawks

The Seahawks selected Neal in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Neal is a standout athlete at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds with a 4.49-second 40, 40-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump, but it's a red flag that he played four years at Fresno State and never earned a starting role. He did start for Arkansas as a fifth-year player, but a very safe general rule is that anyone who can't start in four years isn't an NFL starter. If Neal emerges as a viable starter in Seattle, it would be very impressive on the part of coach Mike Macdonald.