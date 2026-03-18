Julian Okwara News: Returning to Cleveland
The Browns re-signed Okwara (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Okwara spent the 2025 campaign on Cleveland's practice squad but didn't appear in any games and eventually landed on the injured list in December due to an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old will likely spend the offseason competing for a depth spot on the team's roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app