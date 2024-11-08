Fantasy Football
Julius Chestnut Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Chestnut (foot) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Chestnut popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a foot issue, which limited him over the last two practices. If Chestnut cannot play Sunday, the Titans may elevate Jabari Small to serve as the No. 3 running back behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Julius Chestnut
Tennessee Titans
