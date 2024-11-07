Julius Chestnut Injury: Working through foot injury
Chestnut (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Chestnut was able to log a full practice Wednesday, but he was limited in Thursday's session due to a foot issue. His practice participation Friday will give a clearer indication on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers. Chesnut has served as the Titans' No. 2 running back behind Tony Pollard (foot) for the last three games while Tyjae Spears was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Over that span, Chestnut has logged 15 carries for 69 yards while adding one catch for nine yards.
