Julius Chestnut headshot

Julius Chestnut News: Back with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Chestnut is slated to re-sign with the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old from Sacred Heart will now remain in Tennessee after spending his first four NFL seasons with the team. Chestnut has appeared in all of the Titans' 34 contests over the last two years, rushing for 142 yards (4.3 yards per carry) while also accumulating 418 kick-return yards. He's expected to remain a reserve running back and key special-teamer during Tennessee's 2026 campaign.

Julius Chestnut
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Chestnut See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Chestnut See More
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
85 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
113 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
141 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
161 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
162 days ago