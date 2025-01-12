Julius Chestnut News: Contributes on special teams

Chestnut rushed the ball 22 times for 102 yards across 17 games during the 2024 season. He added two receptions on three targets for 11 yards.

Chestnut served as Tennessee's third-string running back for most of the season, behind Tony Pollard and Tyae Spears (head). He did manage a career-high 22 carries, though his most significant step forward was his increased involvement on special teams, as he served as one of the team's primary kick returners and tallied 337 yards in the role.