Julius Chestnut News: Could be part of committee Week 18

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that Chestnut could be part of a backfield committee in Sunday's game against the Texans along with Joshua Kelley and practice-squad member Jabari Small, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Tyjae Spears (concussion) appears unlikely to play in the season finale, while starter Tony Pollard (ankle) sat out the Week 17 loss to the Jaguars and remains a limited participant in practice to begin Week 18 prep. Pollard could have extra motivation to try to play Sunday, as he's within reach of a few contract performance incentives. However, if Pollard and Spears are both sidelined Sunday, Chestnut would be the next man up, though he wouldn't necessarily take on a starter's workload if he does end up taking the Titans' first snap of the day. Chestnut has seen most of his playing time on special teams this season and has carried 20 times for 91 yards (4.6 YPC) to go with two catches for 11 yards on three targets over 16 appearances.