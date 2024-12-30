Julius Chestnut News: Involved due to injuries

Chestnut rushed the ball three times for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He did not record a catch on one target.

Chestnut was primarily involved on special teams but saw his involvement tick up after Tyjae Spears (concussion) was sidelined in the fourth quarter. Tony Pollard's (ankle/illness) status still is in question, which could set up Chestnut for a Week 18 start against Houston.