Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julius Chestnut headshot

Julius Chestnut News: Involved due to injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 7:08pm

Chestnut rushed the ball three times for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He did not record a catch on one target.

Chestnut was primarily involved on special teams but saw his involvement tick up after Tyjae Spears (concussion) was sidelined in the fourth quarter. Tony Pollard's (ankle/illness) status still is in question, which could set up Chestnut for a Week 18 start against Houston.

Julius Chestnut
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now