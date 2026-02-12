Julius Chestnut News: Production dips in 2025

Chestnut rushed 11 times for 40 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets across 17 games in 2025. Additionally, he tallied 81 kick-return yards.

Chestnut saw declines across several statistical categories compared to his 2024 campaign, logging fewer carries (22 to 11) and posting fewer rushing (102 to 40) and receiving (11 to zero) yards while playing 40 fewer offensive snaps. He also returned 10 fewer kicks than he did in 2024 but was more efficient this season, averaging 27 yards per return. Set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Chestnut could draw interest from teams in need of running-back depth and compete for a backup role ahead of the 2026 season.