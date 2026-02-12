Julius Chestnut headshot

Julius Chestnut News: Production dips in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Chestnut rushed 11 times for 40 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets across 17 games in 2025. Additionally, he tallied 81 kick-return yards.

Chestnut saw declines across several statistical categories compared to his 2024 campaign, logging fewer carries (22 to 11) and posting fewer rushing (102 to 40) and receiving (11 to zero) yards while playing 40 fewer offensive snaps. He also returned 10 fewer kicks than he did in 2024 but was more efficient this season, averaging 27 yards per return. Set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Chestnut could draw interest from teams in need of running-back depth and compete for a backup role ahead of the 2026 season.

Julius Chestnut
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Chestnut See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Chestnut See More
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
52 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
80 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
108 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 6: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
128 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
129 days ago