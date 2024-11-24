Julius Chestnut News: Quiet as backup

Chestnut rushed the ball once for three yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

Chestnut was pushed into the backup running back role with Tyjae Spears (concussion) sidelined. However, he managed only two total touches and isn't likely to be a factor for fantasy purposes even if Spears remains sidelined for a Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.