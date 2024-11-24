Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Julius Chestnut headshot

Julius Chestnut News: Quiet as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Chestnut rushed the ball once for three yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

Chestnut was pushed into the backup running back role with Tyjae Spears (concussion) sidelined. However, he managed only two total touches and isn't likely to be a factor for fantasy purposes even if Spears remains sidelined for a Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.

Julius Chestnut
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now