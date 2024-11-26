Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Julius Welschof headshot

Julius Welschof News: Joins Steelers' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 8:11am

Pittsburgh signed Welschof to its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Welschof was waived from Pittsburgh's practice squad with a knee injury prior to Week 1, but he's now healthy and back with the team ahead of Week 13. With Alex Highsmith struggling to get back to full strength from a lingering ankle injury, it makes some sense that the Steelers are adding a potential depth option on the edge.

Julius Welschof
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now