Julius Welschof News: Joins Steelers' practice squad

Pittsburgh signed Welschof to its practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Welschof was waived from Pittsburgh's practice squad with a knee injury prior to Week 1, but he's now healthy and back with the team ahead of Week 13. With Alex Highsmith struggling to get back to full strength from a lingering ankle injury, it makes some sense that the Steelers are adding a potential depth option on the edge.