Julius Wood News: Clears concussion protocol
Wood (concussion) was in a helmet and pads during Wednesday's practice, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wood was able to log a practice as a full participant Wednesday, meaning he has been cleared by an independent neurologist and should be ready to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Saints. Wood entered the league's five-step concussion protocol last Saturday and has progressed through the stages quickly.
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