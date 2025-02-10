Julius Wood News: Eligible to participate in OTAs

The NFL temporarily lifted Wood's six-game suspension Monday, making him eligible to participate if offseason activities, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wood was suspended for six games in early December due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. The rookie safety served most of the punishment by missing Tennessee's final five contests, but he'll need to sit out one more game before he's able to suit up again. Wood played mostly on special teams in his first NFL campaign, logging just five defensive snaps over nine contests.