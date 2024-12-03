Fantasy Football
Julius Wood News: Suspended six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Wood was suspended for six games Tuesday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Woods' suspension will run through Week 1 of the 2025 season unless the Titans manage to make the playoffs. Wood served mostly on special teams in 2024 and will finish the regular season with two tackles (one solo) across nine games.

