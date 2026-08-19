Junior Bergen News: Heads to New York
The Jets signed Bergen to a contract Wednesday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Bergen was waived by the 49ers last Wednesday and was able to clear waivers. The second-year wide receiver has not yet appeared in a regular-season game. The Jets waived/injured wide receiver DT Sheffield (undisclosed) in a corresponding move.
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