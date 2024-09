Junior Colson Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Colson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Colson exited the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Steelers with a hamstring injury, and it appears that issue stopped him from practicing Wednesday. Colson's participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his potential availability in Week 4, but he'll likely need to practice in some capacity to face Kansas City on Sunday.