Junior Colson Injury: Shifts to IR

Colson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Colson sustained an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns, and his placement on IR on Wednesday suggests the issue is serious. The 2024 third-round pick from Michigan recorded 14 total tackles and one pass defended across six games before his injury. He'll now be forced to miss the Chargers next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 14's matchup against the Chiefs.