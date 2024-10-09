Junior Colson Injury: Still managing hamstring injury

Colson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Colson missed the Chargers' last two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Panthers. Los Angeles is coming off a bye, but it appears the rookie third-round pick is continuing to work through the hamstring issue. Colson's practice participation over the next two days will provide a better idea of his status heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos.