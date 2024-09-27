Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Junior Colson headshot

Junior Colson Injury: Won't play Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 11:52pm

Colson (hamstring) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Colson will sit for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Panthers. He has been unable to practice since his injury, but with the Chargers on a bye next week, he'll have more time to rehab and heal up ahead of Week 6 against the Broncos on Oct. 13. With Colson out Sunday, Troy Dye will once again serve as a rotational inside linebacker behind starters Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman.

Junior Colson
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News