Colson (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

A hamstring issue sidelined Colson both Week 3 and Week 4 ahead of the Chargers' Week 5 bye. The rookie linebacker logged a limited practice session Wednesday, but his step up to a full session Thursday suggests that he's in line to return to action Sunday versus Denver. Troy Dye could be limited to a special-teams role upon Colson's return.