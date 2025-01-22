Fantasy Football
Junior Colson headshot

Junior Colson News: Notches 29 tackles in rookie season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Colson finished with 29 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defensed in 11 appearances during the 2024 regular season.

Colson tacked on four tackles (three solo) in the Chargers' wild-card round loss to the Texans in the postseason. The 2024 third-round pick notched only one start in his rookie season, occupying a part-time role at linebacker on defense and contributing on special teams.

Junior Colson
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
